Celebrations in Alford to mark kirk’s anniversary

Celebrations will be held shortly to mark the 150th anniversary of the East Kirk in Alford.

A flower festival will be held in the church on Saturday, August 26, from 10-4pm and the following day from 1-4pm.

On the Sunday, a special celebration service will be held at 10am. The guest preacher will be the Very Rev Alan MacDonald, a former moderator of the General Assembly.

Howe Trinity minister, Rev John Cook, said, “This anniversary is a great opportunity to reflect on the courage and dedication to the gospel shown by our predecessors 150 years ago.”