Celebrity chef tours transport museum

Celebrity chef and vintage vehicle enthusiast James Martin paid a visit to Grampian Transport Museum on Sunday.

The culinary expert was in the North-east at the weekend for the Taste of Grampian event and decided to make the trip to the Alford attraction.

He was shown round by curator Mike Ward and was impressed by the exhibitions and range of exhibits.

The chef was surprised to find the Guy Martin Collection at the museum and was particularly interested in Martin's world record-holding gravity racer which is displayed as crashed at around 90mph, and his 180mph racing Ford Transit van that featured on several television programmes.

On his tour, he remarked about several classic cars as he is a genuine enthusiast and has a significant personal collection.

Martin's own line-up is wide-ranging but is most notable for a number of Mini Coopers that were race-winning works cars of their day.

He also has examples of cars and motorcycles from his youth.