Censored report released on school death

A heavily-censored report has been published into the killing of Cults Academy pupil Bailey Gwynne.

The 16-year-old was stabbed during a fight with a fellow pupil at the school on October 28 last year.

His killer is serving nine years for culpable homicide.

A review carried out by child protection expert Andrew Lowe found Bailey’s death was “potentially avoidable”.

Mr Lowe made 21 recommendations, including calling on the Scottish Government to consider changing the law to give teachers more power to search pupils.

A redacted version of the review was published on Monday, following a commitment made when the findings were released on October 11.

Large parts of the 67-page report were blacked out.

The Aberdeen Chief Officers’ Group said the information redacted from the report constitutes, or relates to, the confidential personal information of individuals who have not consented to publication.

It added: “As a group we are going beyond the recommendations and have a comprehensive plan in place, including the roll-out of the anti-weapon strategy in our schools.”