Charity boost from local fundraisers

A cancer charity has been given a boost by fundraising in Banchory.

Macmillan Cancer Support has received donations totally nearly £2.000 from three events held recently around the time of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Local resident Shirley Armstrong raised £750 for the cause by holding an open house at her Wilson Road home.

Banchory’s community hub, Number One, gathered £630 by staging a coffee day at the Scott Skinner Square centre with its volunteers and their friends providing homebakes and cakes.

And £500 was raised through a coffee morning held at Legion Scotland in Banchory by Deeside Veterans Breakfast Club.

The fundraising efforts have been praised by Macmillan.

The charity’s Aberdeenshire fundraising manager Nicola Henderson attended a presentation at the Banchory Legion last Thursday when the local representatives outlined their money-gathering activities.

She said: “It is the community coming together and it’s heartwarming to see.

“They are giving back to the community and it all helps towards the work that we do and it is greatly appreciated.”

Various coffee mornings were held throughout the area in support of Macmillan’s annual event, which started in 1990.

It is the charity’s biggest fundraiser when people are asked to host coffee events and donations are made on the day.

Last year, £25 million was raised in the UK.