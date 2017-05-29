Cheers! It’s beer festival time again

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Banchory Beer Festival which will be held in August.

Organisers are predicting the event will be bigger and better than ever.

Local housebuilder Bancon Homes, which is based in Banchory, has signed up as the main sponsor, supporting the continued growth of the hugely popular weekend event.

The festival runs from August 11-13 at Deeside Rugby Club pitches on the outskirts of the town.

It promises a weekend of beer, cider, gin, prosecco, Banchory’s local rum, street food and live music.

This is the fourth summer festival to be organised by MFGF Events Ltd, run by Banchory brothers Mungo and Guy Finlayson.

Mungo and Guy are hoping to attract a record crowd of 4,000 to this year’s festival, having started with 1,000 visitors to their first event.

Operations director Mungo said: “Since our first festival in 2014, the event has grown and evolved and the generous support of Bancon Homes and our other sponsors has allowed us to continue to evolve and offer a fantastic weekend that is about much more than just the beer.

“We firmly believe that everyone should be catered for, so we provide a wide range of drinks to suit everyone, as well as a family day on the Sunday, with bouncy castles, ball pits, face painting, a kids’ bar and plenty of fun for all.

He added: “We have several bands already signed up, including Tide Lines, The Mad Ferret Band and The Banjo Lounge 4, with lots more to be confirmed over the coming weeks, so we’d encourage everyone to get their tickets as soon as possible.”

Banchory Beer Festival will run from 5.30pm to midnight on Friday; noon to midnight on Saturday; and 12pm to 7pm on Sunday.

Jo Skinner, sales and marketing director at Bancon Homes, said: “We are pleased to be sponsoring this year’s Banchory Beer Festival and are working closely with Mungo and Guy to create some additional surprises for visitors.

“The friendly nature of this festival and the offering for families fits well with our own values and our Oaklands development is also proving to be popular with the family market, as well as first time buyers and downsizers.

“We are looking forward to a busy and successful festival in August.”

Tickets for Banchory Beer Festival can be bought online at http://banchorybeerfestival.com/