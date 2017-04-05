CLAN seeks volunteers in Deeside

A North-east cancer charity is appealing for new volunteers to support its work in Deeside.

CLAN moved to its first permanent home in Banchory at Posties Walk in February, 2016, having previously used a temporary space at West Church Hall.

Since opening the base, CLAN has expanded its provision of wellbeing and support services for anyone affected by cancer.

It provides support, information and signposting to organisations as well as complementary therapies and relaxation classes.

As a result, the charity is now seeking new volunteers to join its team.

Gemma Powell, CLAN’s Aberdeenshire area co-ordinator, said: “There are many ways in which people can support CLAN by giving their time as a volunteer.

“We are keen to hear from people who would be interested in a number of different roles, from support volunteers to event and fundraising support. We also have a popular shop in Ballater which relies on a great team of volunteers.”

She added: “Volunteering attracts a range of people, from those taking a career break or retired, to full-time parents and people who give CLAN the benefit of their specific skills over and above their working day.

“Without volunteers, we would not be able to deliver the wide range of cancer support services, free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer across the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.”

CLAN Banchory is open every Thursday from 10am to 4pm, and Fridays by appointment. The charity also shares its base with the Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, call 01224 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org