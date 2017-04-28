Co-op boost for community groups

Community groups in Westhill and Kingswells have been given a funding boost of around £6000.

It comes from the charity fundraising of Westhill’s Co-op Local Community Fund.

Westhill Men`s Shed received £1959, Westhill Senior Citizens the sum of £1943 and Kingswells Parish Church received £1966.

Pictured, left to right, Ron McKail, Westhill Men’s Shed treasurer; Alistair Stewart, fundraiser, Westhill Mens Shed, and David Black, Co-op manager at Peterculter.

Each time a Co-op member shops in its stores, 1% of own brand products goes into the Co-op Local Community Fund.