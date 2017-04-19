Collection time for Banchory Scout sale

Organisers are gearing up for Banchory’s popular Scout jumble sale.

The annual fundraiser has been running for more than 45 years and attracts bargain hunters from throughout Aberdeenshire and further afield.

The sale regularly raises more than £10,000.

This year’s event will be held at the Scout Hut on Saturday, April 29, from 10am until 2pm.

Collections from the local area will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week from 6.30pm.

Vanessa Holmes, Scout GEC secretary, First Banchory Scouts, told the Piper: “Please have your jumble ready for collection.

“We won’t be able to get to the whole town so you can always drop donations off at the Scout Hut any evening next week.

“If you have a large item or a large amount that you specifically require a collection call 07711 242650 and we can organise this.”

Donations welcomed are clothes, bikes, scooters, electrical goods in reasonable condition, garden equipment, sports equipment, bric-a-brac, pictures, toys, furniture (no beds or mattresses), recent books and DVD’s.

All items need to be in a saleable condition, as landfill costs are charged for the disposal of unsold goods.

Vanessa said: “The Scout jumble sale is a Banchory institution that has been running for more than 45 years, and the local community really support it well.

“What makes it so different is that we have large items of furniture and a wide selection of bikes and electrical items.

“We have had a sailing boat once, and we have sold pianos and drum kits.”

She added: “It is very varied and there is something for everyone.

“We provide delivery to the local area for a small fee, which I think people really like.

“The sale proceeds go to the Scouts and supports them in experiencing all sorts of things that may not otherwise come their way.”

Entry is £1 and refreshments will be available.