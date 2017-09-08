Community Council plea for new members

Banchory Community Council is seeking new members.

The council is facing a busy programme in the coming months and want to recruit three more councillors.

At the moment, it has nine members with one about to go on maternity leave.

Chair Mary Lennox told the Piper: “We have a lot on at the moment.

“There is the community action plan to get under way. We are also putting in place a resilience plan so the community is better prepared for any emergency.

“There are also many issues around roads, buses, vandalism and possible future planning applications that we may have to deal with.”

She added: “We try very hard to represent the wishes of the community, but need people to help us do so.

“We’re looking for people who would like to help us get things done.”

If anyone is interested in joining the council, they should email banchorycommunity@hotmail.com

Potential new members can also attend the council’s next meeting on Monday (September 11) in Banchory Academy library at 7.30pm.