Community donation to Banchory sports facility

Banchory Community Council has donated £10,000 towards the sports village project.

It came from the Banchory Community Fund which is money the council receives from the Midhill Windfarm to benefit community groups.

Council chair Mary Lennox said: “The community council is pleased to assist the fundraising group finally reach its £700,000 target.

“This has been a massive effort by the whole community and we look forward to seeing progress on the ground in the next few weeks.”

It comes as Aberdeenshire Council announced the start of work next month on the long-awaited project at Hill of Banchory.

The local authority will contribute £6 million through its capital plan, with £700,000 from the sports village fund-raising group, and further funding from developer obligations.

The sports village will include a reception/cafe area, a six-lane swimming pool, training pool, three court sports hall, fitness room, two squash courts/multi-purpose area, changing areas and meeting rooms.

Meanwhile, community council treasurer Lynn McNab, pictured right, is reminding people that applications to the community fund are welcome from local groups.

Projects awarded funding must be for the benefit of the whole community. Information is available at marrareapartnership.com or banchorycommunity@hotmail.com