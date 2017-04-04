Confidence in future of Hut on the Green

The Hut on the Green, affectionately known as ‘the Old Mannies’ Hut’ is once again fit for purpose.

The hut was built by public subscription, opening its doors in 1962. Its purpose was “to provide facilities for the physical and mental well-being of elderly people in the area of the” Ballater Old People’s and Over 50’s Association,

Over the years the Hut has become a valuable community asset, used by various groups and organisations for their activities.

Ruth E. Burrows, secretary of the association said: During the past year much maintenance and upgrading has been necessary to ensure the Hut’s future use. The Association’s funds are somewhat limited so it was a daunting task. However, the support received has been both overwhelming and heart-warming, so I would like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to our benefactors. The £974.44 cost of re-wiring the Hut was met by BRD from the Johnstons Oil Fund, Ballater Victoria Week donated £150. From their fund-raising event Ballater Golf Club awarded £100 and Aboyne & Upper Deeside Rotary Club £400. The Association is also fortunate to have been nominated for a share of the Co-op’s Community Fund and our thanks must also go to Ted Emslie for providing and laying the new floor covering – an excellent job.

“The Hut is once again fit for purpose and the Association looks forward to its future with confidence.”