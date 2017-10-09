Council roads team members bid farewell

Two long-serving members of Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team have called it a day.

Ian Anderson and Peter Lordan have retired after clocking up a combined total of service spanning around 60 years.

The pair have been based at the council’s Alford depot.

Friends and colleagues gathered on September 29 to say farewell to the men.

Mr Anderson worked with the roads service as a lorry driver, and it was a nostalgic moment as he stood beside his vehicle for the last time.

He joined the former Aberdeenshire County Council in June, 1972, and has seen more than 45 years’ service with the county council, Grampian Regional Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

Mr Anderson received a long-service award from the local authority, and roads supervisor Robbie Adam presented him with a retirement gift on behalf of work colleagues.

Mr Lordan worked as a chargehand for Aberdeenshire Council roads service and has been with the local authority for more than 14 years.

He also received a retirement gift from staff at the Donside depot.