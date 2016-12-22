Councillor to leave post at end of year

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor, Katrina Farquhar, is to leave her post.

Her resignation was accepted by the council’s chief executive last Thursday.

It is understood Ms Farquhar is moving to a new role which prevents her from holding a position as an elected member.

Ms Farquhar has been a Conservative member of Aberdeenshire Council since 2012 and will continue in her role until December 31.

She told the Piper: “I can only say it has been a great experience and I have really enjoyed the privilege of serving the community for the past four-and-a-half years.

“I will miss it but I’m looking forward to moving on.”

Chief executive, Jim Savege, said: “We wish her all the very best in her new role. Cllr Farquhar has been a great ambassador for the upper Deeside community and is a well-respected councillor.”

Aberdeenshire Council co-leader, Cllr Richard Thomson, added: “Cllr Farquhar will be missed by councillors from across the political spectrum.

“As newly elected councillors we served together on the Scrutiny and Audit Committee, where her friendly, open, no-nonsense attitude won her friends and respect in equal measure.

“She has served her constituents very well indeed, particularly in the aftermath of last year’s terrible flooding.

“I wish her every success in the future.”

Cllr Jim Gifford, leader of the Aberdeenshire Alliance Group, said: “The Alliance, and the wider council, will miss Cllr Farquhar.

“She is held in very high regard in her community as someone who got things done.

“I am delighted to hear that she is moving on to an exciting new role and wish her the very best.”

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that the vacancy will remain in the constituency until the local government elections in May.