Countdown to Banchory’s bonfire night spectacular

Preparations are well under way for Banchory’s bonfire and fireworks display.

The Banchory and District Round Table event will be held on Saturday, November 4, at the town’s King George V Park.

The spectacular has been organised by the Round Table for more than 30 years and has been a mainstay in the local calendar for many families.

The fire is lit at 6.30 pm and this year Banchory Primary School’s P3s will be making the guy.

They will have the honour of setting off the first firework at 7pm.

Fireworxs Scotland will then put on another impressive fireworks display.

The event is free to attend, however donations made on the evening go towards covering the costs and ensure the event not only is a great night out, but also generates money for local good causes and charities.

The display is run by volunteers.

Organisers are grateful for suitable waste wood and garden trimmings for the bonfire.

These can be dropped off between 8am-2pm on Saturday, November 4, in the King George V Park or, in many cases, arrangements can be made for collection in return for a donation.

Last year’s bonfire and fireworks display attracted a crowd estimated at 8000 and it is hoped that this year’s event will be even more successful.

For the latest information on the event and contact details visit www.banchorybonfire.com or www.facebook.com/BanchoryRT