Craft makers set to ‘flock’ to The Barn

Craft makers and designers will be Banchory-bound next month for a popular two-day festival.

Flock will be held at The Barn on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19.

The contemporary craft and design fair is returning to the Deeside venue for a fourth time and will feature a variety of high-end crafts and hands-on workshops.

With more than 2,000 people visiting in 2016, this year’s event is set to be even more popular, with 50 craft producers and designers showcasing their wares and ready to chat to visitors about their work.

Building on its previous success, Flock has extended into a festival format with the addition of “flock fringe” featuring local maker’s studios providing additional venues to visit and a range of creative workshops to enjoy.

Lorraine Grant, director of The Barn, said: “This is the first time we have extended the event into a festival format working with local creative partners, incorporating activity at Heckleburn and The Bothy through Flock Fringe, and we can’t wait to see the reaction from visitors.

“As Aberdeenshire’s flagship arts centre, The Barn takes great pride in showcasing the many talented makers and designers we bring to Flock.

“We support the best makers from the local area and from throughout Scotland. It’s hugely important to us to do so and this event is a wonderful celebration of all that is great in the Scottish craft and design scene.”

Craft makers and designers are meticulously handpicked for the event, which will provide shoppers with the opportunity to find special Christmas gifts.

Crafting for Christmas has become an increasingly popular pastime, so for those who want hands-on craft experience there will be a range of designer-led workshops, including fabric painting and origami lampshade making.