Crash victim named

A man who died following a crash at an Aberdeenshire motorsports track has been named by police.

James Hickey, 22, from the Inverness area, was pronounced dead at the scene at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the track at Montgarrie Road shortly before 11am.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond, who is leading the investigation into the incident, said: “Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very difficult and sad time.

“Inquiries are still ongoing into the circumstances leading up to this incident and we continue to work with our partners including Aberdeenshire Council.

“As is the case with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”