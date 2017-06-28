Crathes Castle chosen for fundraising day for cancer support charity

CLAN at the Castle will be held in the grounds of Crathes Castle on Sunday, September 10, to raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

The castle will provide the backdrop for three sponsored walk routes and a fun day with inflatables, entertainment and refreshments.

The walks will cover one mile, 5.7miles and 13 miles taking in woodland tracks around the castle grounds and local area.

The fun day will be open to all, with people encouraged to come along, enjoy the day and support those taking part in the walks.

CLAN Cancer Support fundraising team manager Steph Dowling hopes the event will become a firm favourite.

She said: “For CLAN’s 30th birthday we celebrated with the first CLAN Landmark Walk, taking in various landmarks throughout Aberdeen city. Since then the event continued to grow in popularity but we felt it was time to open a new chapter and build on its success.

“CLAN provides support and wellbeing services throughout many communities in Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland and we felt it was important to mirror this in the location of what is one of our main fundraising events.

“After looking throughout the area, Crathes Castle stood out as such a popular landmark in Aberdeenshire and one which was ideal for our revamped event.”

The organisation’s chief executive Dr Colette Backwell added: “I am delighted that we are able to take such a fantastic event to the heart of Deeside, which is one of the areas supported by CLAN’s wellbeing and support services through our bases in Banchory and Ballater.

“Thanks to the dedication of individuals, groups of friends and corporate teams who raise crucial funds for CLAN at events like these, we are able to continue to develop the wellbeing and support services needed for people affected by cancer right in the heart of local communities.”