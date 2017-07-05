Anti-social behaviour clampdown

Police have cracked down on anti-social behaviour and underage drinking in Deeside.

Officers from the Marr community team were joined in an operation in Aboyne and Banchory last Friday and Saturday by local special constables and the Special Constables Task Force. Alcohol was seized from seven underage drinkers, with three being taken home for being under the influence. Officers also conducted checks on nine licensed premises.

Special Constable Stuart Spreadborough, who led the operation, said: “We spoke with over 100 people at the weekend and took alcohol off a number of underage young people.

“We have also taken action against those supplying it and I hope our engagement will have a positive influence on behaviour in the future.

“There is a strong volunteer base here and I was delighted to have the additional support of the Special Constables Task Force.”

Sergeant Garry Garrow, from the Marr Community Policing Team, added: “The patrols were really well received by the community and my officers were well supported and this will continue to ensure that the Marr area is a safe place to live and work.

“Clearly removing alcohol from young people can reduce anti-social behaviour but more importantly, it reduces safety concerns associated with young people drinking.

“I would also like to thank the young people we encountered for their responsible attitude and positive engagement with officers.”