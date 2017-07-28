Appeal after caravan thefts

Thieves are being hunted after three caravans were stolen in Deeside.

The vehicles, worth more than £10,000, were removed from a storage facility in the Drumoak area.

The caravans were taken from Belskavie Farm, near Drumoak, between July 11 and 25.

A cream Avondale Dart was stolen on July 25 and recovered in the Park area the same day.

Meanwhile, a Swift Challenger was also stolen that day.

A cream Bailey Ranger 550 6, with registration SH60 WWG, was taken between July 11 and 23.

Police Scotland is appealing for any witnesses to the storage yard thefts.

Detective Constable Eddie Casey said: “A vehicle would have been used to steal these caravans and we are urging anyone with information or who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the Drumoak area around the dates given to contact police on 101 quoting CF0214900717.”

Police are also reminding owners about security.

DC Casey added: “We would urge owners to be vigilant and mindful that caravans have been targeted and to ensure they are kept as secure as possible.”