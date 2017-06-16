Armed policing to continue at Scottish Parliament

Armed police officers will stay at the Scottish Parliament for the time being following a security review in light of UK terror attacks.

Police Scotland deployed officers armed with Tasers at the Parliament after the terrorist attack at Westminster on March 22.

The level of security was then increased to officers with conventional firearms following the atrocity in Manchester and maintained after the latest terrorist attack in London.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: “Over the last two-and-a-half months, a review of parliamentary security has been completed and a report has been provided to the Scottish Parliament.

“In support of one of the recommendations contained in the report we have made the operational decision to maintain armed police officer presence at the Scottish Parliament on an ongoing basis.

“This is an operational contingency to provide protection and reassurance to the public and staff who attend at the Scottish Parliament. This will hopefully never be needed but demonstrates our ability to respond to any eventuality.

“This decision is proportionate and justified and is in line with the operational response at other devolved legislative assemblies in the UK, and will be reviewed on a quarterly basis in line with our other armed policing standing authorities.

“All communities in Scotland benefit from the protective policing offered by armed response officers and I am currently reviewing how all our armed response officers are deployed across the country to ensure that they are used to their maximum benefit.”