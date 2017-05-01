Contactless card warning

Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group is highlighting the ease with which contactless bank cards can be swiped by scammers, even when they are in wallets and handbags.

The group is providing a supply of card protectors which are available for library users throughout the area.

Ron McKail, chair of Aberdeenshire Council`s Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group, said: “This is a safety issue of concern and the ease as to how our bank cards can be swiped when they are still in our wallet or handbags needs to be highlighted.

“The safety group has provided a supply of card protectors which are available at libraries in Garioch and North Marr - Westhill, Inverurie, Insch, Kemnay, Kintore, Alford and Huntly.