Launch of Shire policing plan for 2017-2020

Tackling anti-social behaviour, violence and disorder are just a few of the key priorities revealed in the new local policing plan for Aberdeenshire 2017-2020.

The blueprint was launched by Police Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council.

It details the key policing priorities for the next three years to ensure Aberdeenshire remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

These have been identified through consultation with a range of key stakeholders and communities themselves.

Priorities include tackling antisocial behaviour, violence and disorder, reducing road casualties and preventing acquisitive crime.

The plan also identifies the need to protect communities from serious and organised crime, and people from risk of harm and terrorism.

The document was presented to Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee, which has given its support to the delivery of its aims.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: “I’m pleased to be launching our policing plan for Aberdeenshire, following approval at the communities committee.

“It highlights our policing priorities over the next three years and where our local officers will build on the strong performance from last year, tackling the local issues that our communities tell us matter to them.

“Much of our success is due to the support we receive from the community, as well as the strong partnership links we have. Working hand-in-hand with our partners to provide a holistic response to issues ensures that Aberdeenshire continues to be one of the safest places in Scotland.”

Cllr Anne Stirling, communities committee chairman, said: “We very much welcome the new plan. It will help us as a council to work closely with our police colleagues to ensure Aberdeenshire continues to be a safe place.”

Cllr Iris Walker, committee vice-chairman, added: “The new plan will allow us to continue our joint-working and hopefully ensure the trend of falling crime rates and increased detection of crime.”

View the plan at: www.scotland.police.uk/assets/pdf/392813/392817/aberdeenshire-local-police-plan-2017-20.