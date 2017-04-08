Pensioner seriously injured in collision in Westhill

Police Scotland has issued a public appeal for information following a serious road traffic collision in Westhill yesterday morning (Friday).

The incident took place within the Westhill Shopping Centre Car Park, Westhill, at around 11.30am yesterday.

The collision involved a black Audi A3 car driven by a 37 year old male, who was uninjured, and a 81-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing the road there.

As a result of the collision the male pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Rob Warnock, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the black Audi A3 or the male pedestrian immediately prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101.”