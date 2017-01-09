Police advice on online selling

People in the North-east are being urged to be cautious when selling valuables online.

Police Scotland has issued advice to keep location details to a minimum to avoid attracting thieves.

Following several incidents of acquisitive crime in the area, officers believe some perpetrators are using information on buy and sell sites to find and target potential victims.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “Selling valuables online like cars or bikes can be a quick and easy way to make money, and the majority of people using sites like Gumtree are legitimately looking for a good deal.

“However there is often a risk involved when posting your details on the internet and, in this case, flagging up to the wrong people what you are selling and where you might be keeping it.

He added:“I would urge the public to be cautious when it comes to posting specific information about your location online so that you don’t tip off potential thieves.

“My advice would be to keep your location as general as possible and provide more information to legitimate buyers once you’ve made contact.

“Police in the North-east are using every resource available to us to tackle opportunistic crimes, however it’s important we all do what we can to ensure thieves don’t stand a chance in the first place.”