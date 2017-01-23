Police appeal after Echt thefts

Police are seeking witnesses following a number of thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles in the Echt area.

They all happened between around 5am and 6am on Saturday, January 21.

A quantity of personal items were taken from the cars.

Detective Inspector Stuart McAdam said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or seen anything suspicious in the Echt area around the time stated to contact police on 101.

“Once again I would like to remind the public to be on their guard for opportunistic thieves who are operating in the area.

“In this case a number of the vehicles targeted had been left unlocked and I would like to remind the public to do everything they can to prevent themselves becoming a victim of crime.

“Please ensure your homes and vehicles are locked at all times - even if you are at home - to ensure these people don’t stand a chance in the first place.

“Any valuables should be removed from your vehicle or, if you need to leave them in your car, ensure they are out of sight.”