Police issue advice to Aberdeen fans ahead of match

Police in Edinburgh are providing travel and safety advice to all fans attending the Hearts vs Aberdeen match this weekend.

With Tynecastle stadium still undergoing redevelopment, the SPFL sides are due to meet at Murrayfield Stadium at 3pm. on Saturday, September 9.

A policing operation will be in place on the day to assist stewarding staff with searches and spectators are reminded that drunkeness, as well as alcohol, fireworks, flares and weapons are strictly prohibited.

Anyone found to be drunk or in possession of these items will be refused entry to the ground and may face further police action.

A number of specialist police resources will be deployed before, during and after the match to deter criminal activity, manage traffic and keep the public safe.

Visiting fans should be advised that direct trains from Aberdeen to Edinburgh will stop at Haymarket train station. You are then advised to make your way west along Haymarket Terrace and West Coates, onto Roseburn Terrace and Corstorphine Road towards the stadium.

Aberdeen supporters will be directed to the North turnstiles, next to Murrayfield ice rink.

Other trains from the north may stop at Edinburgh Gateway and fans can disembark here and take a tram to the Balgreen tram stop.

The Murrayfield and Roseburn areas are a ten-minute walk from this tram stop and there are a number of public houses and shops in this area.

Chief Inspector Gill Geany, Match Commander on the day said: "While an SPFL game at Murrayfield is rare, albeit the next two Hearts game will be at this location over the coming weeks, we are well-versed in policing sporting events at the stadium and will have suitable resources in place to keep all of those in attendance, as well as the wider public safe.

"Please be aware of the strict no alcohol, drunkeness, fireworks and weapons policy and remember that you will be subject to a search prior to gaining entry to the ground. Being drunk or in possession of any of these items at the match is a criminal offence.

"We also want to ensure that spectators are familiar with how to reach Murrayfield and would advise all of those travelling to the game to allow plenty of time for your journey.

" While the tram service is an excellent method of reaching the stadium, Aberdeen fans are advised not to use the tram to travel all the way to Murrayfield as the associated tram stop is some distance from the away fans entrance.

"If you arrive in Edinburgh city centre for the match then please consider walking, taking a taxi or utilising public transport, as there is no parking available around the ground."