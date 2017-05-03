Police release images of Fife man

Police Scotland has today re-issued images of a man that officers wish to trace as a matter of urgency in relation to a number of incidents that occurred in Fife between 2014 and 2016.

The police are very anxious to locate Andrew Waddell, aged 29, who is known to have previously stayed in Windygates, Fife.

He is known to have links to the Fife and Aberdeenshire areas, but may have travelled elsewhere in Scotland.

He is also known to use the name Andrew Oswald, David Oswald and David Bennett.

He is described as white, 6’2” tall, with brown hair with blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of a wolf on his right arm and a scar on his left hand.

Sergeant Chris Mutter of Glenrothes Police Station said “We are asking anyone who can assist with our ongoing investigation to come forward and I would appeal to Mr Waddell’s friends and family to contact Police.

Anyone with information about Mr Waddell’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.