Police warning over thefts

Police have repeated their warning to people to remain vigilant following an attempted break-in, thefts from vehicles and bikes being stolen in the North-east.

Suspicious activity in the Banchory and Findon areas was reported on Monday including the theft of a three-figure sum of cash and a set of keys from an insecure white Mercedes van, and attempted break-ins to a garage and shed.

Officers are appealing for assistance, in particular anyone with information about a silver Vauxhall Astra, registration KY07PMZ, which was stolen from the Great Southern Road area of Aberdeen on May 7 and may be linked to the crimes.

Det Insp Stuart McAdam said: “We make repeated pleas asking people to ensure their valuables are locked and secure, however time and time again we find that vehicles in particular have been left insecure, giving criminals the perfect chance to steal your property.

“In many cases they are simply trying doors until they find one unlocked so please don’t make it easy for them. It could also affect any insurance pay-out.

“Tackling acquisitive crime is a priority for police across the North-east and day-in day-out we target a large amount of resources to prevent such crimes from happening in the first place.

“No matter where you live no one can be complacent so please ensure your homes, garages and sheds are always secure and that your vehicles are locked.”