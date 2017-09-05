School parking crackdown a success

A police crackdown on illegal parking near schools in the Marr area has been hailed a success.

Officers were recently on patrol at eight schools to prevent unlawful and inappropriate parking.

The move was in response to long-standing complaints from both teaching staff and parents concerned about motorists’ behaviour and road safety at school gates.

Police say that at most of the locations motorists observed good driving standards, although 19 drivers were given a warning.

Constable Katie Bain, from Banchory Police Office, said: “It is pleasing to see that the majority of drivers are respectful of the issues surrounding inappropriate parking particularly at schools where young children are and have adhered to good driving practices.

“However, a number of motorists fell short and have been educated in relation to the dangers of their actions.

“We view this type of operation as a success and it is reassuring to know that the road safety message is being heard.”

Police have highlighted the parking issue to coincide with the start of the new school term.