Several charged after Echt Show incidents

Several people have been charged following reports of fighting and antisocial behaviour at Echt Show at the weekend.

A programme of activities culminated in a marquee dance on Saturday, which organisers say was attended by 1,200 people.

Police Scotland said six people were charged in connection with the incidents including a 26-year-old man from Rothienorman, a 21-year-old man from Torphins, a 20-year-old man from Inverurie and an 18-year-old man from Westhill.

A 21-year-old man from Alford was also charged in connection with a minor drugs offence, while a 16-year-old girl was reported for presenting false identification.

Local area commander, Chief Inspector Murray Main, said: “It’s clear that the vast majority of individuals attending this event were there to enjoy themselves and take part in the entertainment. Organisers and volunteers have worked extremely hard for many months to put on what was a fantastic event.

“Unfortunately, and despite repeated warnings of the potential consequences of antisocial behaviour or disorder, a small minority of individuals let themselves and others down as a result of completely unacceptable alcohol-fuelled behaviour.

“Only through the actions of the good numbers of police officers present were we able to prevent the situation escalating or individuals being seriously hurt.”