Theft in Kincardine O’Neil

Officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for information following a theft from a vehicle in Kincardine O’Neil.

Between 9.30pm on Wednesday 15th November and 4.10am on Thursday 16 November a white Iveco pickup truck was broken into whilst parked securely in a car park adjacent to Kincardine O’Neil Primary School.

Equipment and cables valued at a high four figure sum were taken as a result of the incident. Investigating Officer PC Mhairi Meston said: “The car park is just off the A93 North Deeside Road beside the primary school in Kincardine O’Neil. If anyone recalls seeing anything suspicious on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday morning I would ask that the get in contact with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.