Two charged after park vandalism

Two youths have been charged in connection with vandalism at a small Banchory playpark.

It follows damage to the facility in woodland at Hill of Banchory, opposite the primary school.

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged in relation to the incident.

Both have been reported to the youth justice unit.

Aberdeenshire Council officers made the site safe while awaiting parts from the manufacturer.

Inspector Matt Smith, of Marr Community Policing Team, said that they had carried out increased patrols and inquiries, but they remain grateful for the vigilance of those in and around the area in reporting incidents as they occur.