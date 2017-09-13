Two men sentenced following recovery of cocaine worth £1.3 million in Aberdeen

Two brothers have been sentenced for their role in the supply of cocaine in Aberdeen with a combined estimated value of almost £1.3 million.

Garry and Harry Davidson have been sentenced to almost 12 years' total imprisonment.

Operation Hellfire was instigated by the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (OCCTU) based in Aberdeen following intelligence about the Davidson brothers being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Garry Davidson, aged 27 was today (Wednesday, September 13) sentenced to five years and 219 days imprisonment at Edinburgh High Court for his involvement in the supply of cocaine.

He was arrested on June 23, 2017 following an intelligence led operation by the OCCTU which resulted in the recovery of cocaine with an estimated street value of £17,700 in the Banchory-Devenick area.

Harry Davidson, aged 24 was sentenced on July 4, 2017 at Glasgow High Court to six years imprisonment after the OCCTU recovered high purity cocaine with a street value of £1,285,700. The cocaine was seized from a vehicle on Oscar Road in Aberdeen on Thursday 9 March, 2017.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit in Aberdeen said: "Garry and Harry Davidson were heavily involved in the supply of cocaine in Aberdeen and ran a well organised operation.

"A significant covert police operation was launched due to intelligence received about the Davidson brothers' involvement in the supply of drugs. As a result of this police operation, a significant amount of illegal and harmful drugs have been removed from our community.

"The supply of illegal drugs is not welcome in our communities and we will continue to take action to target those who peddle drugs.

"Anyone with information about the supply of controlled drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous."