Witness appeal after assault

Police are seeking witnesses after a lorry driver was assaulted in his cab on Deeside.

The incident happened at around 9.15am on Friday, December 30, at Dinnet airstrip.

Police are keen to trace a jogger who was in the area at the time.

He is described as around 5ft 10in, wearing a dark hat either grey or black, a grey jogging suit with a high visibility yellow stripe running down the top. The jogger is believed to be about 50.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Meanwhile, they are also appealing for information after a motorcycle was stolen from a remote property in Tarland.

The theft took place between December 17 and 22.

Police believe the motorbike, a yellow BMW with registration SY04 YWL, may have been loaded into a van or onto a trailer.