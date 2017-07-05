Witness appeal after Torphins break-in

A police investigation is under way into a raid on a house in the Torphins area.

Items worth a five-figure sum were taken in the break-in, believed to have happened between 4.30pm on Sunday, July 2, and 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 4. A green and black off-road Yamaha Kodiak quad bike was taken along with other goods, including gardening equipment. Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious to contact us. “If you are offered items for sale and you have concerns as to where they may have come from please contact us.”