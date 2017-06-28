Crowds turn out for Blue Light open day

A popular Ellon summer event drew the crowds on Saturday.

The town’s Blue Light open day for police and fire services attracted a steady flow of visitors in fine weather.

Finn McNulty gets pride of place on a vintage fire engine

The annual event was postponed last month at a time when the national terror threat was raised to critical.

Visitors at the weekend had the opportunity of touring both stations with members of the emergency services on hand to explain their role.

The open day got under way with the traditional parade of vintage vehicles through the town led by the local pipe band.

Ellon fire station watch manager Ron Beedie said around £5000 had been raised from their open day activities.

There was plenty on display for the large crowds

The bulk of the proceeds will go to the Fire Fighters Charity with the remainder being distributed to local causes.

Mr Beedie added: “It was a good day.

“It got off to a slow start but picked up and we had up to 3000 people at the station.

“We have been going for 35 years and the event never loses its popularity.”

For the first time, the RNLI and Coastguard attended the open day.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 people turned out to the police open event.

Six members of staff along with five Police Scotland youth volunteers were on hand to show visitors around the station, giving them a chance to get their fingerprint taken, visit the cell block and see modern and old police uniforms.

The dog unit also put on a display.

Sgt Andy Sawyers said: “All in all it was a great day.

“Thanks to everyone for making it such a success.”