Cults-Kingswells road reopens

The long-awaited reopening of the Cults to Kingwells road will take place at around 6pm tonight (Friday).

The busy route has been closed for four months due to work relating to the Stewart Milne development at Countesswells.

Aberdeen City Council transport and regeneration spokesman Councillor Ross Grant said: “It is great this road is to reopen after the works have been completed in relation to the road at the new housing development.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of happy commuters who use the road between the two communities.”