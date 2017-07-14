Search

Dancers put best foot forward

Some of the dancers who took part

Pupils from Banchory’s Coutts School of Highland Dancing ended the year on a high note by taking exams in the town recently.

A total of 75 took place under the scrutiny of Mrs Brown, from Dunfermline, and Miss Livingston, from East Kilbride.

More of the young dancers who took their exams

