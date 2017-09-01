Deadline nears for community fund bids

The closing date is approaching for the next round of applications to the Banchory Community Fund.

The fund is for large or small projects which will benefit the entire community.

Money comes from the Midhill Windfarm and the latest deadline is September 12.

Community council chair Mary Lennox said: “We would welcome people asking for assistance.

“we really want to find projects to support.”

Information and application forms are available on the Marr Area Partnership website - marrareapartnership.org.uk

People can also contact banchorycommunity@hotmail.com for more details.