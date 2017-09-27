Deeside attractions shortlisted for awards

A host of Deeside tourist attractions will battle it out at this year’s Aberdeen City & Shire Tourism Awards.

Tor-Na-Colie Hotel, Ballater Hostel, Deeside Activity Park, Grampian Transport Museum, Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, Rebecca Forno of the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West and Braemar Castle, have all been shortlisted for awards.

Tor-Na-Collie is one of three finalists in the Most Hospitable Hotel category, while Ballater Hostel will contest Best Accommodation Provider.

Deeside Activity Park has been shortlisted for Best Outdoor/Adventure Experience, while Grampian Transport Museum is a finalist in the Innovation in Tourism Award category.

Colin Gunn and Rebecca Forno, both of the Holiday Inn, Aberdeen West, will vie for Tourism and Hospitality Hero and Regional Rising Star awards respectively, while Braemar Castle will contest the Best Heritage Tourism Experience category.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and gala dinner at Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen on November 24.

They will then go on to represent the region in the national tourism Oscars, the Scottish Thistle Awards, which will take place in the Spring.

Alison Christie, awards chair, said the shortlist reflected the wide and varied nature of the tourism sector in the city and Shire.