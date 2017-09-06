Deeside author’s second book

A Deeside author is about to publish a second book on salmon fishing on two famous North-east rivers.

Iain Ogden’s Great Salmon Rods of the Dee & Spey is out in early October and is limited to 500 signed copies.

As was the case with his first book Casts on the Dee & Spey, the new one is about Iain’s salmon fishing memoirs.

Iain first began salmon fishing while studying at the University of Aberdeen in the early 1970s. T

Then, as a microbiologist in a Government fisheries laboratory, he moved to an old cottage on the Drum estate on Deeside where he fished regularly on the Middle Drum beat and landed his first Dee springer.

For more than forty years of regularly casting a line over the length and breadth of both the Dee and the Spey, the author has befriended countless fishers, ghillies, factors, and lairds.

He said: “This volume is not a dry statistical account.

“Rather, it serves to reveal some of the highlights of angling endeavors gleaned from more than 100 years of salmon fishing on two classic Scottish rivers.”