Deeside centre’s new filly has royal connections

An Aberdeenshire horse charity that provides assistance to injured military personnel has welcomed a royal arrival.

HorseBack UK, based near Aboyne, has announced that its mare Chexys Gold - nicknamed Chexy - has given birth to a filly with regal connections.

The newborn at the centre in Dinnet is related to Balmoral Hercules, one of the Queen’s prestigious Highland ponies on the Balmoral estate.

Chexy, an American Quarter Horse, competed in the discipline of reining in the European championships.

She came to HorseBack UK in 2009 after her retirement.

After training, the foal will become part of the team at the centre, helping injured military personnel to find lost confidence and self-esteem.

Co-founder of HorseBack UK, Emma Hutchison, said: “We’re so excited and delighted that everything went well.

“Chexy is being a fantastic mum and we are looking forward to the journey the foal will now take.”

The filly has yet to be named and the charity has taken to social media to invite suggestions.

HorseBack UK uses horsemanship to inspire recovery, regain self-esteem and provide a sense of purpose and community to the wounded, injured and sick of the military community.

The charity has been operating for over seven years and has helped more than 650 veterans.