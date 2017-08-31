Deeside community remembers Diana

A Deeside charity shop has put on a window display to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Bread of Life in Torphins, run by Mid Deeside Church, has been receiving donations of Diana memorabilia over the last few months and it was decided to include them in the week-long display in the Craigour Road shop.

Among items on show are books, photographs, cups and saucers featuring the Princess.

A volunteer said there had been great interest in the display.

Twenty years ago, the Royal family were on Deeside when Diana died.

The gates of Balmoral were lined with bouquets and floral tributes from local people and tourists offering their sympathy.

The Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry all paused to look at the flowers and messages before returning to London for the funeral.