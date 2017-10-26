Deeside community remembers Mary

Friends of a Deeside woman, who died of a rare disease of the immune system, have raised nearly £3000 for a charity in her memory.

Mary Abrahams, 56, from Lumphanan, passed away a year ago from Scleroderma.

Mary Emslie, seated, second left, attended the fundraising event in memory of her daughter

A group of pals from their days at Lumphanan Primary School and then Aboyne Academy, decided to hold a local event to raise awareness of the condition in support of Scleroderma & Raynaud’s UK.

The “Coffee for Mary” fundraiser, held recently in Lumphanan Village Hall, took in £2194 and donations boosted the total to £2953.

It was attended by more than 100 people who browsed the various stalls, bought raffles and caught up with old friends.

One of the organisers, Ann Diament (formerly Rose), said: “We were so pleased with the turnout and overwhelmed with all the support we have received and everyone is so delighted that we will have we will have £2953.40 to give to the SRUK charity.

“I can only say a heartfelt thank you to all who contributed to this amazing total.

“I’m sure Mary would have been so touched to see so many folk coming together in her memory.”

Mary was brought up locally at Mill Farm and her mother Mary Emslie, 88, attended the fundraiser.

She said: “It was magnificent and the support from the community was unbelievable.

“Mary would have been so proud of people remembering her like this.”

Scleroderma & Raynaud’s UK is the only charity in the country dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by the two diseases.

It seeks to increase awareness and understanding of the conditions, to support those affected, and ultimately to find a cure.