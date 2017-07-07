Deeside distillery lands top gin award

A Deeside distillery is toasting a leading gin award.

Esker Spirits, based on the Kincardine Estate, has been named the number one Scots gin in the Scottish Field Gin Challenge for its Esker product, and received a gold award.

The challenge brings together five of the country’s finest experts to blind taste 60 of the best gins on the market.

Esker is the only Scottish gin to feature silver birch sap.

Steve Duthie, owner of Esker Spirits, said “We are delighted that Esker Gin has received this incredible recognition from renowned industry experts in a gin industry that is producing such a high standard of spirits.”

Esker gin was launched in June of last year.