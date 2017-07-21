Deeside family in big ‘thank you’ to the NHS

Four women from a Deeside family are preparing to host a major charity fundraiser.

The Ladies do Lunch event in Banchory next Friday (July 28) is aimed at raising thousands of pounds as a big ‘thank you’ to the ARCHIE Foundation and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It is being organised by Carol Scott, her daughter Sarah Smith, sister Kate Simpson and daughter-in-law Stephenie Scott.

The family wanted to show their appreciation to the organisations after four young relatives were ferried by the mercy teams on different occasions to receive treatment in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. Carol, from Banchory, told the Piper that in February, 2015, twin grand-daughters Beth and Chloe, born prematurely a month earlier, had to be taken by air and road ambulance to the hospital after developing breathing problems.

Beth had to be treated on other occasions in the following months.

Later in the year, one of her grandsons, Freddie, also had treatment in the children’s hospital, as did Beth and Chloe’s brother Harry.

All the youngsters have made a full recovery. Carol said: “They are all hale and hearty now and nothing pleases us more than to see them all chasing each other round our living room.

“We are very grateful to the services and supreme standard of care our grandchildren received when they were poorly and we’d really like to give something back.

So we decided to organise this event ‘Ladies do Lunch’ to raise funds for these very worthy causes.”

The event, being held in a marquee at King George V Park on the eve of the Banchory Show, has sold out its 350 tickets. The entire allocation was snapped up in three hours and there is currently a waiting list.

Carol’s sister Kate said they were grateful for all the backing they had received for the fundraiser.

She added: “The generosity of shops and businesses in and around Banchory has been overwhelming.

“We have auction donations and 80 raffles - everyone has been so supportive.”

The fundraisers have also thanked Banchory Show organisers for the use of the marquee.

The ladies day will feature 15 pop-up shops, a lunch, auction, raffle and entertainment by a Michael Buble impersonator. Prizes include jewellery, hotel breaks, spa days and a rally experience.

The day’s activities get under way at 11am and are due to continue until 6.30pm.