Deeside road crash victim named

Police have confirmed the identity of a man killed in a single vehicle accident in Deeside at the weekend.

Kieran Ross, 30, from the Peterculter area, died in the crash on the A93 near Invercauld.

The accident, involving his red Seat Ibiza, occurred shortly before 1.15am on Sunday.

Sgt David Pirie, from the Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with Kieran's family and friends.

"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is currently ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw Kieran's vehicle prior to the collision to come forward and speak to us."