Deeside to host hi-tech treasure hunt

Deeside is set for an economic boost when it hosts a modern day treasure hunt in two years’ time.

The Aberdeenshire Mega Geocaching will run from August 5-11, 2019, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Kincardine Castle will host the main event and Deeside Activity Park will be the venue for camping and side attractions during the week.

The hunt sees participants, or geocachers, use GPS to locate plastic containers (geocaches) containing a logbook that must be signed and often small toys that can be swapped.

Each year the UK hosts one large event known as a “mega”.

Julie Buckingham, chair of Aberdeenshire Mega 2019, and a group of local geocachers decided to try and bring the hi-tech treasure hunt to the North-east.

She said: “During the past year we have worked hard to form a committee, gain support from VisitAberdeenshire and submit our bid.

“The main day will be on Saturday, August 10, and we expect 2500-3000 visitors to the area, some of whom will need accommodation and all will need to eat.

“We want to involve local businesses and sponsorship opportunities are now available.”

Deeside Activity Park’s sales and marketing manager Cilla Wood said: “The whole team at Deeside Activity Park are thrilled and excited to have won the bid for Scotland, with the park being the hub for the whole event. It’s going to be epic.”

A typical cache is a small waterproof container containing a logbook and sometimes a pen or pencil.

The geocacher enters the date they found it and signs it with their established code name, in order to prove that they found it. After signing the log, the cache must be placed back exactly where it was found.