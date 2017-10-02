Deeside weaver set for major craft fair

A Deeside weaver is to take part in the North of England’s biggest craft event later this month.

Lucy MacDonald, of Arra Textiles in Kincardine O’Neil, will join more than 150 of the UK’s most talented design-makers at the Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair (GNCCF) in Manchester from October 12-15.

Lucy’s company - named after her great-grandmother - is among those specially picked for the event.

She said: “I am delighted to have been selected for this event which is the largest of its kind in the North.

“Last year over 6,000 visitors attended and it’s a fantastic opportunity to reach such a large and appreciative audience with my work.”

Arra Textiles was launched last year at New Designers, One Year On with the signature Tide Collection Throws.

Inspiration is drawn from Scotland’s ever-changing seascapes and landscapes, in particular the Northern Isles.

Each piece is designed and handwoven by Lucy, from initial design sketches through to hand finished fabric, in her small studio gallery.

Competition for space at the fair is intense, with applications far outweighing places available.

Organisers appoint an independent panel to select designer-makers for their excellence in interior and fashion textiles, glass, jewellery, ceramics, metalwork, furniture and print-making.

In the past decade, the GNCCF has registered more than £2.5million sales and showcased over 1,500 designer-makers.