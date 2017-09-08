Delays expected as bridge work begins

Motorists are facing delays as major work gets under way next week on a Deeside bridge.

Refurbishment of the A957 Durris Bridge at Crathes will begin on Monday and will last for 14 weeks.

The bridge, built in 1977, carries the Slug Road across the River Dee and needs essential maintenance.

The road has been closed at Crathes this week for island and footpath work, with a diversion in place.

Bridge work includes the replacement of movement joints including alterations to the concrete bridge deck, application of a protective paint coating to the ends of the main girders, deck waterproofing repairs as well as new road and footway surfacing.

The cost of the project is around £400,000.

Aberdeenshire Council’s structures manager Donald MacPherson said: “This major bridge is a key part of the Aberdeenshire road network and this work is essential to safeguard a vital local asset.

“The work has been carefully planned to ensure disruption to road users is kept to an absolute minimum, with the work being carried out in the shortest timeframe possible.

“Although these closures can be inconvenient, if we do not maintain our roads and bridges the consequences for their long-term future are obvious.”

The A957 will remain open during the majority of the refurbishment, with the work being carried out in two phases using single lane working.

A 30mph speed limit will be in operation while four-way, temporary traffic lights will be in place at the South Deeside Road junction.